KARMA Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. KARMA has a total market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $29.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

