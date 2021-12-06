Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.82.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,546 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $118.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

