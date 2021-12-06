Katalyo Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $46,442.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

