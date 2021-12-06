Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00186652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00575123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

