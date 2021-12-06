KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €85.00 ($95.51).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,348. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

