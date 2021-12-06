Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $398.11 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $398.11 million and approximately $31.28 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,334,689 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

