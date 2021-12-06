Kemacoin (KEMA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $21,542.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039961 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

