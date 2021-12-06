Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $54.16

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $51.32. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 5,370 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

