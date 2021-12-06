Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,505,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

