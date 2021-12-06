Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 142,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $36.79 on Monday, reaching $2,803.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,700.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

