Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 7.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.73. 56,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The firm has a market cap of $425.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.