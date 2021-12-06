Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

COST stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

