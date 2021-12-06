Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.58. 29,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

