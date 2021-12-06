Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

