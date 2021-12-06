Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $80.35. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

