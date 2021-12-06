Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. 954,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,797. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

