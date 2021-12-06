Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 12,693 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 157,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,725. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

