Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.89. 17,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average of $222.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

