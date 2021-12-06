Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.20 and a 200 day moving average of $297.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

