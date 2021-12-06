Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 23.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,423 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,536. The company has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.