Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 79,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.11. The stock had a trading volume of 386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.19 and its 200 day moving average is $405.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

