Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

