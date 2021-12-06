Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 193.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 227,057 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,760. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.