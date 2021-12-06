Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

