Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

