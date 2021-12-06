Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUDE. One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 1,581.6% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 762,316 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 38,670 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

