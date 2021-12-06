Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.62. 18,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,885. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

