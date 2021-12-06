Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.46 on Monday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

