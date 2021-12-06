Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,597 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.54. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

