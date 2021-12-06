Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $234.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

