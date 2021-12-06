Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $10.78 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,932. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

