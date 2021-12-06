Kevin Yuann Sells 691 Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) insider Kevin Yuann sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $11,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdwallet stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. 512,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,381. Nerdwallet Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.44.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.