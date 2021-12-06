KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVLU opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

