KeyCorp Comments on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.