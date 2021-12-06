KeyCorp Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

