KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

FIVE opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

