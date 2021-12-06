KeyCorp Weighs in on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Synaptics in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.85.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $280.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $298.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,046 shares of company stock worth $10,025,512 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

