KeyCorp Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical device company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average of $411.95. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $327.44 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

