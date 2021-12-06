Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of KEYS opened at $199.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $201.49.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.