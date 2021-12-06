Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.15. 200,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $150.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

