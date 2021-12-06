Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

O traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.01. 59,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.