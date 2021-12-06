Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.99. 5,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.