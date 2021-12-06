Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.08. 76,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

