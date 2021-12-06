Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,701. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

