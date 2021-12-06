Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.52. 73,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,960. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

