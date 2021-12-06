Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New $17.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

