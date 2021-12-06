Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $248.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,129. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.