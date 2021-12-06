Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $131.92. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.