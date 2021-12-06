Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,552. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

