Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 5,973 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises about 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $32.38. 16,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

